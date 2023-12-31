Families facing crippling energy bills as price cap rises

Families could be up to £2,000 worse off during one of the coldest times of the year following the increase in Ofgem’s price cap on energy bills.

Following an announcement in November, average bills could rise by £94 from tomorrow, meaning a typical household will pay £1,928 per year, up from the previous figure of £1,834.

Green MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Ariane Burgess, said: “We know rural Scotland experiences higher levels of fuel poverty than the rest of the country, particularly the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

“In remote rural areas, fuel poverty rates are around 40 per cent – that’s four in 10 homes that struggle to afford these essential costs.”

“As winter bites, the failure of the UK government to support rural households facing higher fuel prices means the burden is falling unfairly on those who are already battling with lower incomes, more inefficient housing, a colder climate and more expensive heating systems.”

National advice service, Advice Direct Scotland, runs the energyadvice.scot service with practical advice on energy bills for anyone in Scotland.

Hazel Knowles, the organisation’s energy lead, said: “The rise in the energy price cap at the coldest time of the year will alarm many people who are already grappling with household bills and have had to deal with the cost of Christmas.

“Costs are already hundreds of pounds higher than they were pre-Covid, pushing people into debt. Some have been making difficult decisions about spending on even essential items.

“It has already been an extremely tough winter and the last thing people need is to be paying even more for their energy.

“We urge people across Scotland not to struggle alone – our expert advisers can provide free advice on the support available and ensure that households are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to.”



