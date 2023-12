NorthLink ferry in stormy weather off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

NorthLink has warned that current forecasts indicate the possibility of disruption from Tuesday through to Thursday.

As things stand, the Hrossey is due to depart Aberdeen for Kirkwall and Lerwick on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Lerwick, sailing for Aberdeen at 7pm on Tuesday.

Updates will follow as forecasts update.