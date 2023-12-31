WATCH: Yell duck race billed as top event

Adult winner Aaron Smith.

Yell’s annual duck race has raised an impressive £500 for the RNLI.

The long-running event has been held annually since the 1980s, and comes as a regular day of fun between Christmas and New Year.

This year’s event was held yesterday [Saturday], two days later than originally planned, because of the weather.

The day sees two races take place – one with yellow plastic ducks, and a home-made race, where people are able to make their own ducks.

The “duck,” which should resemble the bird it is supposed to represent, has to fit inside a one foot square box.

Adult winner of the first yellow race was Aaron Smith, while Carrie Petrie triumphed in the children’s section, followed by the Taylor family in second place, and Amelia Laurenson in third.

The adult home-made race was won by Danna Jamieson, while Danny Petrie, Jody Saunders and Molly Strachan took first, second and third in the children’s section.

After the races everyone gathers for the afternoon in the boating club for soup and sandwiches.