Ferry disruption for passengers, NorthLink says

Shetland Times January 3, 2024 0
NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Northbound passengers on tonight’s (Wednesday) sailing from Aberdeen have been given an uncertain update on their departure for Lerwick.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, passengers on both the north and southbound sailings face changes to the services.

Passengers on Hrossey — departing Aberdeen — can expect to leave in the early hours of the morning but the exact time is uncertain.

However, it is expected that arrival in Lerwick would be around midday tomorrow.

The master of the vessel told The Shetland Times that she would depart as soon as conditions allow.

NorthLink said passengers would be kept up to date of any changes.

The southbound sailing of Hjaltland will no longer call at Kirkwall and will instead sail directly to Aberdeen at 8pm.

It is estimated that arrival in Aberdeen will be between 9am and 10am

