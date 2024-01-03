Lerwick harbour to service Rosebank

Lerwick harbour

Lerwick harbour is set to become the main marine support hub for Norwegian company Equinor’s first phase of development of the Rosebank oil and gas field.

Contractor TechnipFMC is responsible for integrated engineering, procurement, installation and construction for the north-west Shetland oil field.

The subsea production systems, umbilicals, risers and flowlines it manufactures will be delivered, stored and mobilised at the deep-water port.

Local supply chain companies will support Equinor and its contractors through various work scopes, which will sustain and develop local employment opportunities.

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Captain Calum Grains, said: “It is another significant opportunity for Lerwick and Shetland to continue serving the energy sector.

“We are perfectly positioned to support this project, both in proximity to the field, bringing savings in sailing times, fuel and emissions, and minimising vessel turnaround time, and with our ready-made facilities, including extensive quaysides and laydown.

“The Rosebank development is an excellent example of how the offshore industry is implementing measures to counter climate change with lowest emissions possible while helping to secure the UK’s energy supplies enroute to net zero.”

Equinor and partner, Ithaca Energy, are investing $3.8 billion US dollars in Rosebank, which is said to have the largest untapped reserves in UK waters.