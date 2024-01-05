In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 5th January) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Demand for fixed links fuelled by new findings on ferry cancellations.
- Smuha goes to Edinburgh.
- Seafaring ancestors inspire Whalsay woman’s fine lace creels.
- EXCLUSIVE: Doctor calls for improved community-delivered emergency care.
- Residents praise superfast delivery of broadband to Fair Isle.
- Foula prepares for Old Christmas.
- SPORT: Second half of Jim Tait’s reflection of sport in 2023.
