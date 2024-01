A 41-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a car came off the road in Bressay this morning (Sunday).

Police said they received a call to attend the scene at Uphouse Road shortly after 9.30am.

The fire service, coastguard and ambulance service were also in attendance at the scene.

Once the emergency services managed to rescue the man, he was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.