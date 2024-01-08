News

Over 100 Christmas dinners delivered for free by SIC

January 8, 2024 0
Brenda Moar (left) and Alison Beattie helped make over 100 Christmas dinners this year. Photo: SIC

A dedicated team of volunteers helped deliver 115 free dinners to people in Lerwick and Scalloway on Christmas Day.

Alison Beattie and Brenda Moar, who run the kitchen at Sound Primary School, volunteered with a team of helpers to cook full turkey dinners and home-made sticky toffee puddings.

Volunteer drivers then took the packages out to around 50 homes on 25th December.

The team also provided the Christmas meal for voluntary group Food for the Way, with Val Turner from the group calling it a “huge success”.

“There was plenty of food – we fed 35 and some people had seconds,” she said.

“People who’d have either been alone, or couldn’t have dreamt of having a real Christmas dinner, did – in the company of others. Huge heartfelt thanks from me and the team.”

