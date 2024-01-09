Irresponsible owners blamed for ‘awful’ increase in dog fouling

A rise in dog fouling has sparked calls for irresponsible owners to be reported.

Lerwick Community Council agreed to raise the issue with environmental health officials following concerns raised by a wheelchair user.

She told members at Monday’s meeting there seemed to be an “awful lot more” dog fouling in the town, particularly around the Widows’ Homes at the south end of Commercial Street.

The member of the public said it was a big problem for vulnerable people, highlighting a recent occasion when an older woman with a walking frame went right through a “massive” pile of mess.

“I have to have a hosepipe outside my house just to clean my wheels because my floor always has traces of the stuff,” she added.

Chairman Jim Anderson suggested irresponsible dog owners were “taking advantage of the darkness” and not cleaning up after their pets.

He urged people to report anyone they saw an allowing their dog to foul the pavements.

Mr Anderson also suggested signs reminding owners to clean up could be sprayed on the pavements again, saying it had proved successful around the Knab.

Councillor Brian Harris agreed there had been an “awful lot” of it about, suggesting the poor weather seemed to make irresponsible owners even less inclined to pick it up.

Councillor James Paton raised wider concerns with the SIC’s approach to street cleaning, claiming some parts of the town were neglected compared to others.

“The leafy Lerwick lanes with the tourist accommodation are always sparkling but it’s not the same with Water Lane and Leog Lane,” he added.

The meeting also heard of littering concerns.

Scott Nicolson said there was a “hellish” issue with school bairns dropping rubbish on their way tot he Anderson High School.

Mr Anderson suggested the council write to the school to ask if pupils could be reminded about putting litter in bins.