Isles comedian to end debut tour with homecoming gig

Photo: Trudy Stade

Shetland comedian Marjolein Robertson is to embark on a UK debut tour later this year.

The acclaimed comic will take her twice award-nominated Edinburgh Fringe show Marj on the road, culminating in a homecoming show at Mareel on 17th May.

She will take the tour to 10 cities and towns across the UK, starting next month, including gigs in London, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Marj was shortlisted for the Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and Best ADHD Show at the Neurodivergent Divergent Review Awards.

The show is described as an hour of surreal stand-up comedy entwined with a tale about a selkie woman who cannot return to the sea and has to take shelter with a fisherman.

Ms Robertson said she was “so excited” to perform the show in Shetland.

“It’s been years since I’ve done a full hour show back at home. I wrote Marj to help me process what I’d been through.

“But then, every day during the Fringe as the audience left, there would be folk coming up to me to share their own experiences and how the show was a comfort to them. That to me matters more than any of the accolades or reviews.

“I hope this show can continue to help folk.”