News

Lerwick Lanes Masterplan survey results to be unveiled next month

January 9, 2024 1
Lerwick Lanes Masterplan survey results to be unveiled next month
Pitt Lane. Photo: SIC

Survey results outlining views on the future of the historic Lerwick lanes are set to be revealed next month.

Lerwick Community Council members were told at last night’s (Monday) meeting that the findings of the masterplan consultation would be presented to them on 5th February.

Edinburgh-based 7N Architects launched the survey last month after winning the council contract to produce the masterplan.

It invites people to describe how the area is currently used and where they feel there may be opportunities for it to “contribute to a positive future for the town”.

The SIC hopes the masterplan will take a fresh look at the area, considering issues such as housing, parking and the community gardens.

However, it has been a divisive issue among councillors and members of the public, with the perceived loss of the old swimming pool car park a chief concern.

Members discussing the consultation last night also criticised the way it had been handled.

Although the consultation launch had been publicised in the media and the community council’s own Facebook page, chairman Jim Anderson claimed it was difficult to find on the SIC’s website.

Mr Anderson said “folk don’t land on the council’s website for the craic” and suggested more could have been done to signpost people to the consultation.

Others said the survey had been poorly written, while Mr Anderson and councillor Amanda Hawick were both disappointed the SIC had not told LCC about the consultation directly.

“It would have been nice if someone had informed the community council that this consultation was happening,” Mr Anderson said. 

As part of the consultation, members of the masterplan team have also been visiting the site and talking directly to stakeholders.

A public meeting is set to be held for members of the public to make further comments on the emerging plans. 

The survey is open for responses until Sunday, 14th January. Visit the website to take part.

It is hoped the masterplan will be completed by the end March and presented to councillors soon after.   

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • wayne conroy

    • January 9th, 2024 13:32

    Thank goodness the council are paying an Edinburgh firm to help draw up this “masterplan consulation” on what to do with a space in Lerwick. I’m sure it won’t be costing much for some plans on what may be done with the lanes area in the future. Can’t wait to see the rows of wooden clad shed and glass buildings with “green spaces” of planting between them and the locblock/paving areas with benches and tranquil areas to absorb the atmosphere in the plans that get drawn up.

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.