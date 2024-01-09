Lerwick Lanes Masterplan survey results to be unveiled next month

Pitt Lane. Photo: SIC

Survey results outlining views on the future of the historic Lerwick lanes are set to be revealed next month.

Lerwick Community Council members were told at last night’s (Monday) meeting that the findings of the masterplan consultation would be presented to them on 5th February.

Edinburgh-based 7N Architects launched the survey last month after winning the council contract to produce the masterplan.

It invites people to describe how the area is currently used and where they feel there may be opportunities for it to “contribute to a positive future for the town”.

The SIC hopes the masterplan will take a fresh look at the area, considering issues such as housing, parking and the community gardens.

However, it has been a divisive issue among councillors and members of the public, with the perceived loss of the old swimming pool car park a chief concern.

Members discussing the consultation last night also criticised the way it had been handled.

Although the consultation launch had been publicised in the media and the community council’s own Facebook page, chairman Jim Anderson claimed it was difficult to find on the SIC’s website.

Mr Anderson said “folk don’t land on the council’s website for the craic” and suggested more could have been done to signpost people to the consultation.

Others said the survey had been poorly written, while Mr Anderson and councillor Amanda Hawick were both disappointed the SIC had not told LCC about the consultation directly.

“It would have been nice if someone had informed the community council that this consultation was happening,” Mr Anderson said.

As part of the consultation, members of the masterplan team have also been visiting the site and talking directly to stakeholders.

A public meeting is set to be held for members of the public to make further comments on the emerging plans.

The survey is open for responses until Sunday, 14th January. Visit the website to take part.

It is hoped the masterplan will be completed by the end March and presented to councillors soon after.