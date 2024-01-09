News

Streamline Shipping Group expand services

Chloe Irvine January 9, 2024 0
James Roberts, operations director at Streamline Shipping Group.

A freight and logistics firm is expanding their services in Shetland following Menzies Distribution’s depot closures last month.

Streamline Shipping Group are now the shipping, warehousing and last-mile delivery partner for over 90 per cent of the UK national carrier networks in Shetland and Orkney.

James Roberts, Streamline’s operations director, said: “For over four decades Streamline has supported Orkney and Shetland with reliable delivery services.

“We are proud to use this opportunity to grow our level of support, ensuring individuals and businesses maintain strong logistical links with mainland UK and beyond.”

This comes a month after the announcement Menzies Distribution would close its Orkney and Shetland depots in December.

