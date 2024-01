Around 20 orcas were spotted splashing their tails and hunting alongside the solans (gannets) west of Foula by Whalsay fishing crew on the Zephyr.

John Lowrie Irvine who captured some footage of the orcas said he also witnessed one of the orcas” jumping right next to the boat” but sadly only did it once when they were not being filmed.

Some of the crew also saw three humpback whales in the distance.