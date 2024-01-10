Fishing and Marine News

Father and son to feature in parliament exhibition 

Chloe Irvine January 10, 2024 0
Mark and Nicol Anderson who are featuring in a national fishing exhibition. 

A father and son are set to take centre stage in a national exhibition which highlights fishing pioneers and the dangerous “misconceptions” facing the industry.

Mark and Nicol Anderson will feature in the Pride in the Seas exhibition which shares moving stories and portraits of 12 workers within Scotland’s fishing industry.

The project, which is set to be held at the Scottish Parliament, aims to highlight the pride, heritage, and commitment to sustainability of today’s fishing communities.

Mark Anderson, who is the skipper of Shetland whitefish trawler Prolific has been working in the industry since he was 16 years old.

Now, both Mr Anderson’s sons are following in his footsteps.

“I’ve been a fisherman all my life, and the views on the industry have changed so much over the years,” he said.

Mr Anderson hopes the exhibition will help dispel some of the “misconceptions” surrounding the fishing industry.

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times. 

