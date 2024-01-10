News

Jury trials to return in spring

Kevin Craigens January 10, 2024 0
Jury trials to return in spring
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Jury trials are set to return to the isles in the spring of this year, according to the cabinet secretary for justice.

Due to staffing issues, prisoner escort provider GeoAmey had been unable to fulfil its contractual obligations to locations such as Lerwick, Kirkwall, and Stornoway.

However, in a response to a parliamentary question today (Wednesday), the cabinet secretary for justice Angela Constance confirmed there had been “an improvement” in the GeoAmey contract.

Ms Constance said: “Following the pausing of the post pandemic reintroduction of the solemn jury trials in the sheriff courts at Lerwick, Kirkwall, Portree, Stornoway, Lochmaddy and Wick, assurances have been given by GeoAmey that they will be able to properly resource the courts from spring 2024.”

After her question was answered by the cabinet secretary, Ariane Burgess MSP said it was unfair for witnesses and to be out of pocket for travel to the mainland, where trials were being held.

“While defendants’ costs are covered, that is not always the case for witnesses and, even where direct costs are reclaimed, that doesn’t address the time and the distance from support networks for those giving evidence,” Ms Burgess said.

Last year, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank had expressed strongly that he was powerless to assign jury trials.

The sheriff’s comments were supported by MP Alistair Carmichael, a former solicitor himself, who said the courts were “now being run for the convenience of everyone apart from the local people who depend upon them”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.