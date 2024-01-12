In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 12th January) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Up-Helly-A’ jarl Richard Moar to make history with female inclusion.

• Services at risk amid SIC staffing problems.

• EXCLUSIVE: New owner of Vaila speaks out.

• Film programmer leaves role as Shetland Arts continues to cut costs.

• Wildlife and nature review of the year.

• Memorial reflects on lives lost during the First World War.

• SPORT: Runners compete in cross country at Dale.