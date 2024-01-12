In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 12th January) edition of The Shetland Times:
• EXCLUSIVE: Up-Helly-A’ jarl Richard Moar to make history with female inclusion.
• Services at risk amid SIC staffing problems.
• EXCLUSIVE: New owner of Vaila speaks out.
• Film programmer leaves role as Shetland Arts continues to cut costs.
• Wildlife and nature review of the year.
• Memorial reflects on lives lost during the First World War.
• SPORT: Runners compete in cross country at Dale.
