Scalloway procession comes to fiery conclusion

Wind and rain did not put off guizers and spectators from enjoying the fiery procession at Scalloway Fire Festival.

After a mostly dry day Guizer Jarl John Robert Umphray lead his squad through Main Street in less than ideal conditions tonight (Friday).

But the Jarl’s Squad and the squads were still in fine voice as they paraded through the streets of the village.

And the jarl was able to say his final goodbyes to his galley, Longariva, before sending her off to a fiery grave in the Scalloway marina.

The Jarl’s Squad will now join the rest of the squads in making their rounds around the halls, partying into the early hours of the morning.