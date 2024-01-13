Disruption expected for NorthLink sailings

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NorthLink have warned that tomorrow’s (Sunday) sailings are “under review”.

Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Aberdeen tomorrow at 5pm and Hrossey is due to leave Lerwick at 4.30pm.

However, both sailings are currently “under review” due to “adverse weather conditions”.

Callings into Kirkwall for both sailings also have a “high probability” of cancellation.

Meanwhile, freight vessels have been affected today (Saturday) by the forecast.

Hildasay was scheduled to depart Lerwick at 5pm sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen, but the call in to Kirkwall has been cancelled.