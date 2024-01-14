NorthLink sailings cancelled 

NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

NorthLink have announced today’s (Sunday) sailings have been cancelled due to “adverse weather conditions”.

Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 5pm and Hrossey was set to leave Lerwick at 4.30pm.

However, both sailings have now been cancelled following a review.

NorthLink also warned that current forecasts indicate the possibility of “some disruption” to their services from today through to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, yellow Met Office weather warnings are in place for today and tomorrow for wind, snow and ice.