NorthLink Ferries.

Tonight’s (Monday) NorthLink ferry sailings are set to sail, but are expected to be delayed on arrival.

The Hjaltland will sail from Aberdeen at 5pm and could be delayed into Kirkwall by up to two hours.

Arrival in Lerwick on Tuesday morning could be delayed by up to an hour, NorthLink said.

The Hrossey will leave Lerwick at 4.30pm – also sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen – and also could be delayed by an hour arriving into Kirkwall.