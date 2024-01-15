Most schools are closed

Anderson High School.

The majority of schools have closed today due to the weather.

Temperatures across Shetland have been at or below freezing and there are strong northerly winds over the isles, with further snow showers expected. Road conditions are hazardous in many areas, affecting school transport.

The school closures includes Anderson High School, Brae High School, Aith Junior High School, Mid Yell Junior High School and Sandwick Junior High School.

Just before 9am, SIC confirmed the closure of Whalsay School; and Scalloway Primary School.

All other schools are closed to pupils today except Baltasound Junior High School, and Burravoe, Cullivoe Primary School, which will also be open.

The Met Office has a current yellow warning for snow and ice in Shetland, in place until Tuesday, and then a further warning of snow until Thursday.

Strong winds today may affect inter-island ferries – more details at www.shetland.gov.uk/ferrystatus or call the appropriate voicebanks. Details on any disruption to public bus services can also be found on the bus voicebanks on 01595 745744.

Bus company J&DS Halcrow announced most morning services had been cancelled.

They said: “Due to the combination of snow and high wind we’ve decided to suspend all service and school runs operated by us this morning.”

Review will be taken on services 6, 9, 12, and 19.