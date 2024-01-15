Plane forced to divert and buses suspended

A plane had two attempts at a landing on Sunday due to the wind. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

All bus services have been suspended this afternoon (Monday) after further snow made road conditions treacherous.

Snow showers and strong winds have affected roads across the isles.

Sumburgh Airport re-opened after it was forced to shut early in the morning, however has now closed again.

A flight from Edinburgh to Sumburgh was forced to divert back to the capital after a failed attempt to land this morning.

Several businesses in Lerwick, including The Shetland Times Bookshop, The OIive Tree and Coffee Culture, took the decision to close early to allow staff to make it home safely.

Both the JWJ and Tetley & Anderson shops in Whalsay will shut at 4pm, with the Whalsay Leisure Centre closing at 5pm.

The South Mainland and Scalloway leisure centres will close at 5.30pm, while The Hillshop in Yell will close at 5pm.

More snow is forecast for later today and later this week, with a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice in place until Thursday.

