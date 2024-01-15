Two in court charged with supplying drugs and possessing offensive weapon

Two people have appeared in court charged with being involved in the supply of drugs, possessing an offensive weapon and attempting to pervert the court of justice.

Sean Penman, 42, and Gillian Hay, 41, both from Fife, entered no plea when they appeared in private before Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Penman is also facing charges of driving without insurance or a valid licence and drug possession.

They were both committed for further examination and granted bail.

The date of the next appearance has yet to be confirmed.