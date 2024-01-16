UPDATED – All schools now shut

A snowy Quarff. Photo: Dave Donaldson

After overnight snowfall across Shetland and the forecast of more snow today (Tuesday), all schools and all early learning settings will be closed to pupils.

Foula and Fair Isle primary schools have closed following a review this morning.

Council-run youth clubs, the youth and employability service, the Additional Support Base, and Eric Gray @ Seafield will all also be closed today.

With road conditions are hazardous in many areas, bus operators have suspended services and most services will be reviewed from 12pm.

Anyone planning to travel this morning is advised to check the public bus voicebank on 01595 745744.

Essy kert collections outside of Lerwick have been cancelled today also, the SIC has announced.

Staff will attempt collections in Lerwick as planned, but there may be some delays due to the road conditions.

With poor road conditions and the wintry weather set to continue for the next few days, the SIC is asking people support each other in the community, and continue to look out for any vulnerable neighbours and family members.

If you or someone you know needs urgent support, contact the council on 01595 744468 (during office hours) or 01595 695611 (out of hours).

The Met Office has a current Yellow Warning of Snow and Ice for Shetland in place until Thursday.