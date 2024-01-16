News

All schools to remain shut on Wednesday

January 16, 2024 0
All schools to remain shut on Wednesday

All schools and early learning settings will remain closed tomorrow (Wednesday).

It comes with more snow expected overnight and with temperatures remaining near freezing.

SIC-run youth clubs, the Youth and Employability Service and the Additional Support Base will also be closed tomorrow.

Eric Gray @ Seafield will be closed to service users too.

The SIC has warned that road conditions are likely to be difficult in many areas once again, and that public bus services could be affected.

Anyone planning to travel by bus is advised to check the public bus voicebank in the morning on 01595 745744.  

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

Most schools are closed
News

Most schools are closed

The majority of schools have closed today due to the weather. Temperatures across Shetland have been at or below freezing and there are strong northerly…

January 15, 2024 | 8.00am
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.