All schools to remain shut on Wednesday

All schools and early learning settings will remain closed tomorrow (Wednesday).

It comes with more snow expected overnight and with temperatures remaining near freezing.

SIC-run youth clubs, the Youth and Employability Service and the Additional Support Base will also be closed tomorrow.

Eric Gray @ Seafield will be closed to service users too.

The SIC has warned that road conditions are likely to be difficult in many areas once again, and that public bus services could be affected.

Anyone planning to travel by bus is advised to check the public bus voicebank in the morning on 01595 745744.