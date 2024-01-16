Sumburgh Airport flights cancelled

Some of tomorrow’s (Wednesday) flights to and from Sumburgh Airport have been cancelled due to poor weather.

Loganair confirmed that flights departing Sumburgh and arriving from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Inverness via Kirkwall have been grounded.

Customers that are affected will be given a refund or can reschedule their flights.

The airline said they expect to run services on other routes as planned.

Meanwhile, flights to and from Sumburgh Airport were also cancelled today.