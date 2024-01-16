News

‘Medically urgent requests’ only at Lerwick Health Centre

Lerwick Health Centre. 

The Lerwick Health Centre is taking “medically urgent” requests only due to a lack of staff.

It said staffing levels at the Lerwick GP were “minimal” due to the weather and poor road conditions.

Anything routine that is booked may have to be rescheduled, it said, and anyone with a non-urgent request will be asked to call back later in the week.

The reception may have to close this afternoon to allow the remaining staff to make it home safely, so those with a prescription to pick up are asked to do so before 2pm.

“Police are also advising that people do not travel if they don’t have to so if you need to cancel your appointment then call us on 693201 and listen to the option for the cancellation line,” it said.

Further disruption could be possible later in the week.

