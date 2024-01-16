Relay for Life to return with big change

Survivors starting off the 2022 event. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The popular Relay for Life fundraiser will return on Saturday 25th May.

This year the biennial event will run from midday to midnight, with the organisers saying the move would make it more accessible.

All of the other key elements of the Relay – from the survivors lap to the stalls, entertainment and music – will remain the same.

Relay chairwoman Kerry Llewellyn said they were “so excited” about the potential of this year’s fundraiser.

“Since 2006 our wonderful community has raised over £1.5 million pounds for Cancer Research – what are you going to do this year to add to that phenomenal total?”

She encouraged survivors to keep an eye on the Relay for Life Facebook page for announcements over the next few weeks about how to sign up.

Teams can now register at the Relay for Life Shetland page on the Cancer Research UK website.

