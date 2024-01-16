News

Relay for Life to return with big change

January 16, 2024 0
Relay for Life to return with big change
Survivors starting off the 2022 event. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The popular Relay for Life fundraiser will return on Saturday 25th May.

This year the biennial event will run from midday to midnight, with the organisers saying the move would make it more accessible.

All of the other key elements of the Relay – from the survivors lap to the stalls, entertainment and music – will remain the same.

Relay chairwoman Kerry Llewellyn said they were “so excited” about the potential of this year’s fundraiser.

“Since 2006 our wonderful community has raised over £1.5 million pounds for Cancer Research – what are you going to do this year to add to that phenomenal total?”

She encouraged survivors to keep an eye on the Relay for Life Facebook page for announcements over the next few weeks about how to sign up.

Teams can now register at the Relay for Life Shetland page on the Cancer Research UK website.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.