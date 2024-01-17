News

January 17, 2024 0
Jail for man who contacted woman he abused
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man who confessed his love for a woman he abused, after being ordered not to contact her, has been jailed.

Norman Donald, from Hillswick, was jailed for 26 months in April 2021 for subjecting three women to a “truly appalling catalogue” of abuse.

He was also ordered not to contact them for seven years.

But 46-year-old Donald repeatedly tried to contact one of the women on 4th January of this year.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard he sent her two Facebook messages – one confessing his love for her, and the other confessing his love for their daughter – during a 90 minute period.

He also made 11 audio calls and seven video calls in that time, all of which went unanswered.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Donald, who appeared from custody, had “hit a low point” and resorted to contacting his former partner.

“He would have to accept that this would have been truly upsetting for the complainer,” Mr Allan said.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence given Donald’s previous record.

He jailed him for 100 days, backdated to the 9th January when he was taken into custody.

