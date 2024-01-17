Met Office increase weather warning

Stock image of a snow plough clearing the roads during a previous spell of snowy weather.

There is a risk of stranded vehicles and power cuts, as the Met Office increased the snow warning to amber from 3pm today (Wednesday).

The national weather service issued the warning this morning as snow is expected to continue into a fifth day of poor conditions in the isles.

An amber warning is expected to last until 6pm on Thursday as frequent heavy snow showers are expected to disrupt travel.

In its warning, the Met Office said power cuts and disrupted mobile phone coverage may become frequent and drivers are at risk of being stranded in their cars.

Currently, there are no bus services operational, according to the SIC with some under review at 1pm.