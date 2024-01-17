News

Two charged after police seize £37k of heroin at ferry terminal

January 17, 2024
Two people have been charged with supplying drugs after police seized heroin worth an estimated £37,000.

Police Scotland said officers recovered the drugs from a vehicle at the Holmsgarth ferry terminal on Sunday.

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

Sean Penman, 42, and Gillian Hay, 41, both from Fife, entered no plea when they appeared in private before Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

They are both facing charges of being involved with the supply of drugs, possessing an offensive weapon and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Penman is also facing charges of driving without insurance or a valid licence and drug possession.

They were both committed for further examination and granted bail.

The date of the next appearance has yet to be confirmed.

