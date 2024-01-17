WATCH: Beluga whale cruise through Hillswick waters 

A beluga whale was spotted off West Ayre in Hillswick this morning making it the sixth record for Shetland.

The whale was first discovered by Margaret and Jeff Tungatt who contacted Shetland Wildlife’s Hugh Harrop regarding the sighting.

Breath-taking footage of the beluga was captured by Richard Shucksmith who was among those to spot the rare Arctic and sub-Arctic cetacean.

Mr Harrop confirmed this is the sixth sighting for the isles with three being in Unst in 1976, 1997 and in 2021.

Beluga whales were also seen off Hoswick in 1996 and the most recent sighting prior to today was off Fair Isle in 2023.