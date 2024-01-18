Schools to stay closed on Friday as snow and freezing weather continues

Schools and nurseries will remain closed tomorrow (Friday) as the cold and snowy weather is forecast to continue.

The council announced the fifth day of closures this afternoon as Shetland remains blanketed in snow .

A Met Office yellow warning in place until 3pm tomorrow.

Temperatures are not forecast to rise until Saturday morning.

The Shetland Emergency Planning Forum has met again this afternoon to discuss responses by partner agencies.

Road conditions continue to be difficult in many areas, especially on side roads, with increasing winds leading to accumulations of wind-blown snow in places.

Gritting crews will continue to clear snow but continued snow showers will make road conditions hazardous, with reduced visibility at times.

With news of a recent sighting of a beluga whale, any potential whale-watchers are urged to consider whether any journeys to the Shetland coast are necessary given the current weather conditions, especially on rural single track roads.

It is essential to keep these roads clear for key workers, emergency services and for snow clearance operations.

Inter-island ferries are operating a reduced service on Bluemull Sound and Yell Sound today.

It is likely that ferry sailings may be suspended later this afternoon if road conditions worsen, so that ferry crews can safely get home.

Anyone considering travelling this afternoon should plan early and check the voicebanks for the latest updates.

Early morning public bus services will not operate tomorrow and will be reviewed at 9am.

Anyone planning to travel by bus is advised to check the public bus voicebank in the morning on 01595 745744.

Household waste and recycling collections will be also reviewed tomorrow morning.

Anyone needing urgent support during the current cold snap is asked to contact the Council’s Duty Social Work service on 01595 744468 (during office hours) or 01595 695611 (out of hours).

Council-run youth clubs, the Youth and Employability Service, and the Additional Support Base will be closed tomorrow.

Eric Gray @ Seafield will also be closed to service users tomorrow.