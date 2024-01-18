News

Schools to stay closed on Friday as snow and freezing weather continues

January 18, 2024 0
Schools to stay closed on Friday as snow and freezing weather continues

Schools and nurseries will remain closed tomorrow (Friday) as the cold and snowy weather is forecast to continue.

The council announced the fifth day of closures this afternoon as Shetland remains blanketed in snow .

A Met Office yellow warning in place until 3pm tomorrow.

Temperatures are not forecast to rise until Saturday morning.

The Shetland Emergency Planning Forum has met again this afternoon to discuss responses by partner agencies.

Road conditions continue to be difficult in many areas, especially on side roads, with increasing winds leading to accumulations of wind-blown snow in places.  

Gritting crews will continue to clear snow but continued snow showers will make road conditions hazardous, with reduced visibility at times.

With news of a recent sighting of a beluga whale, any potential whale-watchers are urged to consider whether any journeys to the Shetland coast are necessary given the current weather conditions, especially on rural single track roads.

 It is essential to keep these roads clear for key workers, emergency services and for snow clearance operations.

Inter-island ferries are operating a reduced service on Bluemull Sound and Yell Sound today. 

It is likely that ferry sailings may be suspended later this afternoon if road conditions worsen, so that ferry crews can safely get home.  

Anyone considering travelling this afternoon should plan early and check the voicebanks for the latest updates.

Early morning public bus services will not operate tomorrow and will be reviewed at 9am.

 Anyone planning to travel by bus is advised to check the public bus voicebank in the morning on 01595 745744.  

Household waste and recycling collections will be also reviewed tomorrow morning. 

Anyone needing urgent support during the current cold snap is asked to contact the Council’s Duty Social Work service on 01595 744468 (during office hours) or 01595 695611 (out of hours).  

Council-run youth clubs, the Youth and Employability Service, and the Additional Support Base will be closed tomorrow.   

Eric Gray @ Seafield will also be closed to service users tomorrow.  

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

Most schools are closed
News

Most schools are closed

The majority of schools have closed today due to the weather. Temperatures across Shetland have been at or below freezing and there are strong northerly…

January 15, 2024 | 8.00am
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.