In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 19th January) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Shocking figures reveal 750 tonnes of salmon died in four months.
- Full coverage, including words and pictures, of heavy snowfall.
- Historic Linkshouse finally set for demolition.
- Tourism Tax challenged over cruise ship exemption.
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Scatsta Airport site set for hyrdogen plant redevelopment.
- Domestic abuser jailed for 100 days.
- Island Larder flat development.
- SPORT: Swimming club presented with coveted award.
