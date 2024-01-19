News

Police warn motorists not to travel unless ‘absolutely necessary’

January 19, 2024 0
Police say most side roads are impassable due to snow urging drivers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Officers issued the advice this morning following yet more snowfall overnight in parts of Shetland.

“Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary,” they said. 

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until 3pm today. 

The council said yesterday schools and nurseries would be closed again and bus services would not be operating.

This morning it confirmed there would be no refuse collections.

It has asked drivers to delay any journeys until later in the day so that gritting crews can clear the roads affected by drifts which formed in strong winds overnight. 

“Many main roads and side roads across Shetland are blocked after heavy snow showers has lead to accumulations of wind-blown snow,” the council said. 

“The wind has now dropped away and gritting crews, with assistance from local contractors, are making progress to clear these drifts.”

Milder weather is forecast from tomorrow.

