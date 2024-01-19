Thaw begins but council warns roads ‘still challenging’

Gritter in action. Photo: SIC.

The SIC has warned drivers that road conditions across the isles continue to be challenging – and are expected to remain so overnight.

Gritting crews, helped by local contractors, have been clearing many roads of drifts that built up overnight.

The council said that while heavy snow showers this morning have added to their task, more roads are now passable with extreme care.

Many minor roads remain blocked but the SIC said efforts are under way to clear these too.

Drivers are still being asked to travel only if essential and to plan their journeys carefully.

A thaw has begun with temperatures rising slightly this afternoon but temperatures will dip below freezing again this evening and overnight.

The combination of melting snow, showery rain and cold surfaces is forecast to lead to hazardous icy conditions by morning.

The Met Office has a yellow warning for ice in place from 5pm today until 9am tomorrow.

There are no public bus services in Shetland today, and this will be reviewed tomorrow morning, depending on weather.

Passengers intending to travel should check the voicebank on 01595 745744.

Inter-island ferry services continue to operate this afternoon, but disruption is possible.

Any passengers intending to travel are asked to check the voicebanks before travelling – www.shetland.gov.uk/ferrystatus

Anyone who needs urgent support across the weekend should call 01595 744468 (10am-4pm) or 01595 695611 (out of hours).

This is the duty social work number and calls will be passed on to the appropriate Council or NHS staff.

Anyone with a community alarm in their home who needs some support, even if they’re worried responders may not be able to get to them, should not hesitate to use it and services will get in touch.

Shetland Emergency Planning Forum has met again today and will meet again as appropriate, providing updates and further public information where necessary.