Council warns of localised flooding as thaw sets in – while compacted snow may still take time to clear

A gritter in Burra. Photo: SIC.

The council has reported “much improved” road conditions as rising temperatures begin to melt the snow that has caused travel chaos over the past week.

But although main roads are now clear, drivers have been warned the compacted snow may take time to deal with.

And as the snow melts leads to standing water, the SIC has also warned localised flooding may occur.

“Drivers are asked to take care and reduce their speed where necessary,” the council said.

Gritting crews assisted by local contractors are working to clear side roads of compacted snow in these locations this morning.

· The Swining and Lunning roads in Lunnasting

· The Collafirth Road in Delting

· Side roads in Mid Walls and Sand

· The south end of the South Whiteness road, then Nesbister and Wormadale roads.

· The Quendale road

Bus operators are working hard to get services back on the road today.

However, built-up snow in some areas is preventing drivers from getting to work and vehicles remaining inaccessible.

Visit the SIC web

Service details for today (Saturday) are as follows:

· Service 1 Lerwick Town Service – will restart at 0930 from the Esplanade. There will be no service at 1300 or 1330 today.

· Service 4 Lerwick to Scalloway – will restart at 1010 from Lerwick. There will be no 1510 or 1538 runs today. Last services will be 1715 from Lerwick and the 1743 from Port Arthur

· Service 5 Burra Feeder – will restart at 1025 from Toogs Road End and will operate between that point and Blydoit only today

· Service 6 – Lerwick to Sumburgh – will restart at 1200 from Lerwick and 1320 from Sumburgh Airport. Levenwick and Hoswick will not be served today. Last services north and southbound will depart at 1710

· Service 7 Bigton Feeder – CANCELLED today

· Service 9 Lerwick to Walls – will restart at 1220 from Lerwick. Last services will be 1715 from Lerwick and 1810 from Walls

· Service 10 Sandness Feeder – CANCELLED today

· Service 13 Skeld Feeder – CANCELLED today

· Service 19 Lerwick to Vidlin – will restart at 1115 from Lerwick

· Service 21 Lerwick to Hillswick – will restart at 1015 from Hillswick. Last services will be 1530 from Hillswick and the 1715 from Lerwick

· Service 22 North Roe and Ollaberry Feeder – will restart at 0930 from North Roe

· Service 23 Lerwick to Toft/Mossbank – will restart at 1040 from Lerwick. Last services will be 1655 from Toft and the 1710 from Lerwick

· Service 24V North Isles Integrated Service – CANCELLED today

· Service 24Y Yell Service – CANCELLED today

· Service 28 Unst Service – CANCELLED today

· Service 30 East Yell DAR – CANCELLED today

Household waste collections will be attempted today in Lerwick, then tomorrow in Scalloway, Nesting, Vidlin, Whalsay and Bressay.

These collections will be for black bag collections missed earlier in the week.

There may be some delays in places due to road conditions, and access to all properties may not be possible.

Inter-island ferry services are operating as normal this morning.

Passengers intending to travel should still check the Voicebanks for any updates before travelling.

Anyone who needs urgent support across the weekend should call 01595 744468 (10am-4pm) or 01595 695611 (out of hours).

This is the duty social work number and calls will be passed on to the appropriate council or NHS staff.