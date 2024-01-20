News

Gales set to disrupt NorthLink sailings

January 20, 2024 0
 NorthLink ferry in stormy seas. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Forecast gales are set to bring disruption to NorthLink sailings. 

The ferry operator has warned customers its northbound and southbound passenger services on Monday are currently under review.

The scheduled calls into Kirkwall on Sunday’s northbound and southbound services are also under review “with a high probability of cancellation”.

Freight vessel Hildasay will leave Aberdeen at the earlier time of 3pm on Sunday and is expected to arrive in Lerwick at 1am on Monday.

Hildasay will also leave Lerwick at the earlier time of 4pm today.

NorthLink will provide updates as the forecasts are updated.

