Health board says ‘massive thanks’ to staff, partners and community for help during disruption

An aerial image of snow covered Hoswick. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The health board has thanked its staff, partners and the community for their help during the winter weather.

NHS Shetland said the snowy conditions meant some of its sites had needed to close early – but said staff had done everything they could to help.

The board paid thanks to coastguard teams for transporting patients, council staff, Viking Energy workers and volunteers with tractors 4x4s and ploughs who have helped keep roads clear.

“Another massive thank you to all the staff, including nurses, GPs, AHPs, health care support workers, social workers, social care workers, staff in estates and facilities, and many more people who have stayed close to care homes, hospital, and more to care for our patients,” it added.

“To all the people who have swapped bases, worked extra/longer shifts, walked miles in the snow and much more – we say another thank you.”

While the thaw has begun, snow is expected to take time to clear in some of the worst affected areas.

And with services having been running with fewer staff members, the health board has said it “may take us some time to get back up to speed” next week.

“We will do our very best and only ask that you are understanding and patient during this time,” it added.

“As we head into the weekend and the wintry weather is set to continue, we are asking people to continue to support each other in the community and to look out for any vulnerable neighbours and friends.”

Despite the staffing challenges, NHS Shetland has maintained emergency services, including help and support via telephone.

“We have also been urging patients to reschedule their appointments, or we’ve been contacting patients in advance,” it added.

“However, if we have not contacted you and you are concerned, please do get in touch with the relevant department.

“Meanwhile, our hospital remains open as usual, and if you have an appointment and plan to visit, please do so with caution and only attend if you feel it is safe to do so.

“Again, we would be happy to reschedule your appointment; please let us know in advance.”

Anyone who needs urgent support or knows someone who does is asked to call 01595 744468 (10am – 4 pm) or 01595 695611 (out of hours).