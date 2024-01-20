News

Igloos, sledging and Vikings – readers share fab photos of snowy fun

January 20, 2024 0
Bairns at Sound Primary School built an igloo in Ackrigarth, Lerwick. Photo: a Jonathan Cheatle.

With the snow finally starting to thaw, here are a selection of your stunning pics.

Readers from across the isles have shared fantastic photos of their fun in the frozen landscapes.

From traditional snowmen to Vikings and and gorillas, the feats of imagination have been truly impressive.

There have also been plenty of igloos, sledging and countless more capturing the breathtaking scenery.

Here are just a few: 

  • Two-year-old Connie Gear is cosy in her igloo in Walls. Photo:  Shona Gear.

  • Brothers Reuben and Daniel Dix made an igloo too.

  • Stormy clouds over Yell., Photo: Jennifer Christie. 

  • Snowfall on da Street in Lerwick. Photo:  Kirsty Mcharg.

  • Adventuring in Nesting. Photo: Sylvia Anderson.

  • Another snowy shot of Nesting. Photo: Sylvia Anderson.

  • Four-year-old Emilie Hawick and her snowman. Photo: Natasha Hawick

  • Harley Scobie building a snowman in Mill Brae Scalloway. Photo: Marcia Scobie.

  • Horse rider in Eshaness. Photo:  Mandie Fulbirg.

  • Snow gorilla in Sandwick. Photo: Linda Tait. 

  • Snow covered Foula pictured from Watsness. Photo: Jill Wilson.

  • Snow and sun in Tingwall. Photo: Gemma Marie Forrest.

  • Wind whipping up fresh snow in Fetlar. Photo: Paul Macklam.

  • Sledging. Photo: Karen Anderson.

  • Getting to the shops in Waas. Photo:  Laura Hodge.

  • Cole, Leyton and Mila Kay with their snow Viking in Gulberwick. Photo: Joe Kay.

  • Smiles in the snow. Photo:  Lisa Hane Crooks.

  • Goat and chicken. Photo: Loretta Smith.

  • Welcome to Northmavine. Photo: Bob Clark.

  • Meal beach. Photo: Peerie Knits.

  • Blydoit. Photo: Sarah Hunter.,

  • Westerloch. Photo:  Sheila Grant.

  • Horse digs for grass. Photo: Mandy Sutherland. 

