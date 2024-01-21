Coastguard helicopter rescues injured woman from inaccessible site near Hillswick

The Sumburgh based coastguard helicopter assisted an injured woman.

The coastguard helicopter helped rescue an injured woman from an inaccessible location near Hillswick.

HM Coastguard confirmed it received the call earlier this afternoon (Sunday) to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The patient had suffered an ankle injury and needed medical help.

The coastguard sent teams from Hillswick and Lerwick to assist as well as the Sumburgh helicopter, which was used to transport the woman into the car of the ambulance team.