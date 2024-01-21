Early departure, 5am arrival and cancellations to NorthLink sailings due to gales

NorthLink has updated its weather warnings for customers, with gales set to bring early departures, a 5am arrival and cancellations.

The ferry operator said today’s (Sunday) sailing will see the Hrossey depart Lerwick at the earlier time of 3,30pm, calling at Kirlwall at 9.30pm and arriving in Aberdeen on schedule tomorrow.

Hjaltland‘s northbound sailing will leave Aberdeen a the scheduled time of 5pm but her arrival in Lerwick is expected as early as 5am.

Tomorrow’s southbound sailing is currently under review with the possibility of a late departure from Lerwick.

This morning’s Pentland Firth crossing have been cancelled with this afternoon’s under review.

More information will be provided as forecasts are updated.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind affecting large parts of the UK, including Shetland, Orkney and Aberedeen.