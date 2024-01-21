News

Fair Isle residents stranded on Mainland hoping for weather window to make it home

January 21, 2024 0
Fair Isle folk have been stranded on Mainland due to the winter weather bringing flights to a standstill.

The Airtask group inter-island air service said the forecast for early next week “needs it all” to get them home.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind later today.

Airtask said there was a small chance of a weather window today (Sunday) and it was hoping to run a flight at noon.

Anyone who needs to travel is asked to email  LWK.ops@Airtask.com

