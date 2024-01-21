News

Unst harpist to perform online concert accompanied by stunning photography 

Unst harpist Sunita Staneslow has collaborated with Shetland photographers for an online concert featuring music and imagery of the skies.

Tonight’s concert has been inspired by award-winning Wild Skies Shetland organisation and features imagery that “captures the imagination” including the colours of the sunset, the clarity of stars and the magic of the Mirrie Dancers.

Sunita describes her Unst home as “the land of wild enchanting skies”

“The world has been very dark and I am seeking light in this darkness,” she added.

“This led to the collaboration with some brilliant Shetland photographers to share with you an online concert featuring harp music with photographs and time-lapse photography.”

Shetland photographers featured in the concert include: Richard Ashbee; Robbie Brookes; Steve Birrell and Malcolm Brown.

The concert is free to attend but contributions are welcome – 20 per cent of which will go to Wild Skies Shetland 

Visit Youtube to tune in from 7pm tonight (Sunday)

Contributions can be made at Sunita’s website. 

