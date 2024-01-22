Ferries and buses suspended due to Storm Isha

Stormy scenes at the Voe of Footabrough during previous gales. Photo: Scott Goudie

Storm Isha has brought more transport disruption to the isles, with many buses and inter-island ferry services suspended due to high winds.

The Whalsay, Bressay and Bluemull ferries are suspended this morning, while Yell and Skerries services are disrupted with passengers asked to call the voicebank.

Many school bus operators, including J & DS Halcrow, R Robertson & Son K and K transport have cancelled their services this morning.

Services operated by JA&GD Nicolson, Andrew’s and Johnson Transport, together with those operated by companies with smaller vehicles, will operate, although there may be delays.

Schools and nurseries are open.

The SIC said yesterday that parents and carers can decide whether it is safe for their children to travel by other means, if available.

This morning, the council said winds had picked up and strong gales were forecast to last until mid-morning, with gust of 60mph expected.

The latest information is also available on the school transport voicebank on 01595 745743.

Other bus services have been cancelled, including the 6 and 6a, 9, 12 and 19.

Anyone intending to travel on public buses should check the voicebank on 01595 745744.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for all of the UK until noon.

Police Scotland has advised motorists that road conditions in Shetland may be hazardous and to take extra care.