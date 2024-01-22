Man who breached bail ordered not to leave his father’s house

A Lerwick man has been ordered to stay at his father’s house around the clock until his next court appearance.

Cory Williamson, 22, admitted breaching bail conditions by contacting a former partner when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank noted it was not the first time Williamson had breached the conditions – and questioned whether he could be trusted to abide by them before he returns for sentencing on Wednesday.

He likened Williamson’s ability to abide by bail conditions as having “the breaking strength of a KitKat”.

With “some hesitation”, Sheriff Cruickshank agreed to liberate Williamson on bail – but with the special condition he remains at his father’s South Lochside address 24-hours-a-day until his next court appearance.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he had taken into account the background presented to the court when making his decision.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the breach happened on Saturday morning when the complainer contacted Williamson saying she was struggling with her mental health and asking to see him.

The fiscal said Williamson attended the complainer’s address at 8.40am and the police were alerted soon after by an anonymous caller.

Shouting and screaming could be heard from inside the property, Mr MacKenzie said, but it was silent when the police arrived.

Officers arrested Williamson and he was remanded in custody until today’s appearance.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Williamson recognised he had breached his bail conditions previously.

“He has been told not to go near her and he has done it and has done it again,” Mr Allan said.

He asked the sheriff to take into account the reasons for the breach.

Mr Allan said his client had been making a bacon roll when he learnt the complainer was intending to self harm.

He said he “dropped everything” went straight to her address and “managed to calm her down”.

Mr Allan said Williamson had only been at the address for 25 minutes when police arrived adding that he co-operated fully with officers.

Williamson is due back before the court on Wednesday for sentencing.