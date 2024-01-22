News

Chloe Irvine January 22, 2024 0
NorthLink disruptions expected 

NorthLink have warned “adverse weather conditions” could cause “disruption” to their services tonight (Monday).

 Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Lerwick at 7pm, but arrival into Aberdeen could be delayed by up to two hours.

 Hrossey is due to leave Aberdeen at 7pm, but arrival into Lerwick may also be delayed by up to two hours.

Freight vessels have also been affected by the forecast.

Helliar was scheduled leave Lerwick at 6pm for Aberdeen.

However, it is now leaving an hour later at 7pm and the arrival into Aberdeen could be delayed by up to three hours.

