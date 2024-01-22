News

UPDATED: South Mainland schools to close due to power cuts

Chloe Irvine January 22, 2024 0
UPDATED: South Mainland schools to close due to power cuts

Sandwick junior high and Dunrosness primary schools will be closing early today (Monday) after a widespread power outage in the South Mainland.

The schools have been left without heating and communications because of the outages.

Buses will collect pupils from Sandwick as soon as possible, and from Dunrossness at 2.30pm.

Parents of pupils not travelling on school buses are asked to collect them as soon as possible. School staff will ensure all children are safe and looked after until they can be collected.

That came after homes in the South Mainland were left without power due to “adverse weather conditions”, with almost 1,500 customers affected.

SSE said on its Power Track that Storm Isha caused “strong wind speeds” which they believe is the reason for the South Mainland outage.

The energy company added that engineers have been “out since first light” to assess and start repairs to their network.

However there are a “large volume of faults” presently being responded to.

An SSE engineer is currently on site with the outage spanning from Cunningsburgh to Sumburgh.

SSE HAS been approached for comment.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.