UPDATED: Three arrested after drugs worth over £200k seized

Cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of up to £203,000 have been seized by police at the Holmsgarth ferry terminal this morning (Monday).

Police carried out an intelligence-led search of a vehicle at the Lerwick terminal at around 8am, and found quantities of the drugs inside.

Three men were arrested in relation.

Thirty-six year old Ross Bradley, from Bishopbriggs, made no plea to two charges of possession of a controlled drug at Lerwick Sheriff Court today.

Connor McNeil, 28, and 24-year-old Sean White, both from Clydebank, also made no plea to the two charges.

They were released on bail, with no date given for their next appearance.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “These drugs were set to enter the Shetland community.

“This recovery highlights our commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and keeping the Shetland community safe from the harm caused by illegal drugs.

“Support from members of the public is vital as part of our work to bring those responsible for supplying illegal substances in our communities to justice.

“Anyone who has information or concerns about the sale and supply of drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.

“Alternatively, if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”