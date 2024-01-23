Inter-island ferry bookings to go offline as day of maintenance begins

Customers will be unable to book the inter-island ferries tomorrow (Wednesday) as maintenance work is completed on the council website and telephone systems.

The Ulsta booking office will also be unavailable for bookings while the work is being done.

Online bookings will be unavailable through either online or over the phone from midnight tonight until 8am on Thursday morning.

The booking office in Ulsta will be unable to process any bookings from 9.30am tomorrow until 8am on Thursday.